SERVICES PENDING
Jose De La Garza, 84, Bakersfield, May 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
SERVICES PENDING
Jose De La Garza, 84, Bakersfield, May 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Paul Garcia, 91, Bakersfield, May 25. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
Christine Humphrey, 92, Bakersfield, May 16. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Brenda Lee Kist, 79, Bakersfield, May 19. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Linda Lackey, 83, Bakersfield, May 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Adolfo Moreno, 86, Arvin, May 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Mae Ricks, 79, Bakersfield, May 25. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Phang So, 90, Bakersfield, May 16. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html