Funeral services for May 27, 2022

SERVICES PENDING

Lauraly Kate Alvarez, 18, Bakersfield, May 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Daniel Ayala, 96, Delano, May 24. Delano Mortuary.

Lelia Mae Elwood, 71, Bakersfield, May 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Wanda Lee Huesby, 92, Bakersfield, May 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Mohinder Kaur, 93, Bakersfield, May 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

TO OUR READERS

The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.

