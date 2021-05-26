Funeral services for May 27, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Felix Alejandro Jr., 78, Richgrove, May 22. Delano Mortuary.
Shari Black, 77, Bakersfield, May 26t. Basham Funeral Care.
Ramona Garcia, 88, Bakersfield, May 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Glen Dennis Goodin, 73, Bakersfield, May 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
John Irwin Kelly, 88, May 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Larry Keys, 74, Bakersfield, May 26. Basham Funeral Care.
Larry Louviere, Jr., 65, Bakersfield, May 26. Basham Funeral Care.
Juan Martinez, 88, Moorpark, May 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Bonnie Belinda Narayan, 49, Bakersfield, May 17 in Los Angeles. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Oscar “Joe” Olmos, 95, Bakersfield, May 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Francisco Trujillo Ramirez, 66, Wasco, May 22. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Fernando Ramos, 56, Bakersfield, May 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Maria Elena Reyes, 63, Wasco, May 11. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Tony Sanchez, 64, Wasco, May 13 in Shafter. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Harold Sterling Varney Jr., 70, Bakersfield, May 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
NO SERVICES
James Salyards, 77, Bakersfield, May 9. Kern River Family Mortuary-Oildale.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
