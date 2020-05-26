SERVICES PENDING
Alberto Andres Aguilar, 60, Wasco, May 25. Basham and Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Yolanda Aguirre, 72, Bakersfield, May 19. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Esta Barnes, 96, Bakersfield, May 9. Mission Family Mortuary.
Hazel Fern Bennett, 81, Bakersfield, May 19. Mission Family Mortuary.
Lucidney Ann Biggs, 61, Delano, May 18. Delano Mortuary.
Ima Jean Cecchel, 94, Chouteau, Okla., May 22. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara, Bakersfield.
Byron Allen Dennis, 66, Bakersfield, May 22. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Ruben Matias Diaz, 29, Goodyear, Ariz., May 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Marie Elaine Eiklor, 76, Bakersfield, May 20. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Esther Franco, 83, Bakersfield, May 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Tomas Gomez, 92, Bakersfield, May 26. Basham Funeral Care.
Yadira Gonzalez, 44, Delano, May 13. Delano Mortuary.
Connie Hernandez, 76, Bakersfield, May 26. Basham Funeral Care.
Dolores Hernandez, 84, Bakersfield, May 24. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Rebecca Rivera Ifurung, 68, Bakersfield, May 26. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Barbara Jean Jensen, 84, Bakersfield, May 11. Mission Family Mortuary.
Billy Jurden, 65, Bakersfiled, May 13. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
John William Lawler, 64, Bakersfield, May 20. Mission Family Mortuary.
Richard "Dick" Lamar McAllister, 90, Bakersfield, May 19. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Donnalee Christine Meighan, 62, Bakersfield, May 20. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Dean-Alan William Miller, 56, Tehachapi, May 18. Mission Family Mortuary
Marylan Miller, 80, Shafter, May 26. Peters Funeral Home.
Gilbert Andrew Moreno Sr., 56, Bakersfield, May 16. Mission Family Mortuary.
Gonzalo Moya, 80, Bakersfield, May 24. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Marian Frances Pence, 94, Bakersfield, May 22. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Fernando Reyes, 92, Delano, May 21. Delano Mortuary.
Maria Augustina Richardson, Bodfish, May 5. Bakersfield Funeral Home, Bakersfield.
Bo Shaw, 40, Lamont, May 24. Basham Funeral Care, Bakersfield.
Leovardo Martinez Tirson, 97, Shafter, May 25. Basham and Lara Funeral Care.
James Vinson, 50, Bakersfield, May 18. Basham Funeral Care.
Lester Raymond Weaver, 75, Lebec, May 24. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Candice Faye Welch, 25, Bakersfield, May 5. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Nana Williams, 82, Bakersfield, May 23. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.