Funeral services for May 26, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Billie Hanshew, 65, Henderson, Nev., May 13. Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel.
Eric Heath James, 52, Bakersfield, May 11. Mission Family Mortuary.
Harbhajan Kaur, 69, Bakersfield, May 24. Services in care of Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Carmen Martinez, 65, Bakersfield, May 17. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory and Funeral Home.
Samuel Martinez, 57, Bakersfield, May 20. Basham Funeral Care.
Josefa Rivera Mendez, 61, Bakersfield, May 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Michael Eugene Mercado, 56, Bakersfield, May 15. Mission Family Mortuary.
Humberto Perdomo, 76, Bakersfield, May 13. Basham Funeral Care.
David Bruce Schaeffer, 75, Bakersfield, May 19. Mission Family Mortuary.
Teresa Marie Terrazas, 22, Bakersfield, May 15. Greenlawn Funeral home Southwest.
Geraldine “June” Treece, Bakersfield, May 20. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory and Funeral Home.
Charles Edward Watkins, 70, Bakersfield, May 22. Mission Family Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
