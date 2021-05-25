Funeral services for May 26, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Carolyn Claiborne, 78, Bakersfield, May 18. Basham Funeral Care. Visitation 5 to 8 p.m. May 28 at Basham Funeral Care Chapel. Graveside service 9:15 a.m. May 29 at Bakersfield National Cemetery.
SERVICES PENDING
Leslie Leon Abrams, 92, Bakersfield, May 20. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Isidro Neri Antonio, 39, Bakersfield, May 22. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Daniel Barreto Flores, 63, Delano, May 24. Delano Mortuary.
Dalton Kooiman, 20, Bakersfield, April 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Ronald Knox, 68, Bakersfield, May 22. Basham Funeral Care.
John Francis McKenna, 60, Bakersfield, May 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Maria Dolores Medina, 74, McFarland, May 21. Delano Mortuary.
James Pengilley, 64, Bakersfield, May 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Lusylvia Prewett, 95, Bakersfield, May 19. Basham Funeral Care.
Lula J. Quary, 64, Tehachapi, May 24 in Bakersfield, Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Victoria Rivera, 77, Bakersfield, May 25. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Herbert Wayne Robinson, 82, Maricopa, May 20. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Elizabeth Mary Sliz, 81, Bakersfield, May 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
NO SERVICES
Ginger Ann Balli, 53, Bakersfield, April 26. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
