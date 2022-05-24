Funeral services for May 25, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Kathleen M. Baxter, 32, Bakersfield, May 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Brenda Kaye Dickerson, 59, Bakersfield, May 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Katherine Himes, 92, Bakersfield, May 6. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory & Funeral Home.
Edith Fay Murrell, 102, Bakersfield, May 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Joe Parten, 87, Wasco, May 23. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Myra Penrod, 73, Bakersfield, May 23. Kern River Family Mortuary.
Roberto Ramirez Perez, 72, Bakersfield, May 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html