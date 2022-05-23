Funeral services for May 24

SERVICES PENDING
Darla Jean Hiett, 54, Bakersfield, May 19. Greenlawn funeral home Southwest.
Jasper Leone, 93, Bakersfield, May 21. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Shirley Mae Miller, 71, Bakersfield, May 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Rickey L. Molina, 56, Earlimart, May 19. Delano Mortuary.
Linda K. Morland, 69, Bakersfield, May 21. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Reyna Nolasco, 49, Bakersfield, May 22. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Mark Bruce Scales, 62, Bakersfield, May 20. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Earl Paul Smith, 89, Bakersfield, May 19. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Thomas Jefferson Tarrer, 80, Bakersfield, May 23. Greenlawn Funeral Homes Southwest.
Janice Windh, 65, Reedley, May 21. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
