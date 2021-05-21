Funeral services for May 22, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Yolanda Montano Alcantar, 73, Delano, May 17. Delano Mortuary.
Alice Aleman, 81, Bakersfield, May 20. Basham Funeral Home.
Ashton Knightly Anderson, 2, Tarmonbarry, Ireland, May 17. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Joyce Mae Banducci, 88, Taft, May 20. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Harry Edward Downs, 100, Bakersfield, May 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Sue Flick, 99, Mexia, Texas. May 19. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Herbert Goudry, 72, Bakersfield, May 21. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Michele Nadine Graves, 59, Bakersfield, May 19. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Shirley Johnson, 85, Bakersfield, May 20. Basham Funeral Home.
Thomas Sweet Kelly, 88, Bakersfield, May 21. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Edward Lopez, Jr., 58, Bakersfield, May 14. Basham Funeral Home.
Roberto Sotelo Martinez, 68, Bakersfield, May 17. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Nathan Angel Meda, 9, Bakersfield, May 13. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Rose Mary Meda, 58, Bakersfield, May 13. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Judith Anne Melander, 80, Ridgecrest, May 18. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Irene Emma O’Neal, 88, Bakersfield, May 17. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Santiago Santos Popoy, 71, Earlimart, May 19. Delano Mortuary.
Tina Silvas, 43, Bakersfield, May 8. Basham Funeral Home.
Infinity Spivey, Infant, Madera, May 7. Basham Funeral Home.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html