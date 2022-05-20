 Skip to main content
Funeral services for May 21, 2022

SERVICES SCHEDULED

Trannie Lou Brookover, 88, Fellows, May 14. Visitation, 4 to 8 p.m. May 23 at Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest. Graveside, 10 a.m. May 24 at the West Side District Cemetery, Taft. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

SERVICES PENDING

Eldon Josephine Berna, 102, Bakersfield, May 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Teresa Rita Coburn, 91, Bakersfield, May 18. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.

Jose L. Dominguez, 80, Wasco, May 19 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.

Silia Soto Gonzales, 75, Bakersfield, May 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Ruben Devora Gonzalez, 71, Bakersfield, May 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Herma Hight, 84, Shafter, May 20. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.

Rose Marie Rodriguez, 83, Bakersfield, May 3. Basham Funeral Home.

Judy Kay Salvamoser, 75, Bakersfield, May 7 in Oregon. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Lisa M. Waite, 60, Bakersfield, May 18. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.

L.C. Webb Jr., 88, Bakersfield, May 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

TO OUR READERS

The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.

