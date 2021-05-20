Funeral services for May 21, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Marie Shelton Johnson, 93, Bakersfield, May 9. Mission Family Mortuary.
Stephen Charles Malich, 72, Bakersfield, May 5. Mission Family Mortuary.
Lorenzo Dow Meade, 51, Taft, May 14. Mission Family Mortuary.
Sadi’Jae Renee Najera, 17, Bakersfield, May 13. Mission Family Mortuary.
Robert Ozuna, 68, Bakersfield, May 17. Mission Family Mortuary.
Jose De Jesus Ruiz, 97, Bakersfield, May 15. Mission Family Mortuary.
Barbara Lee Vest, 86, Bakersfield, May 4. Mission Family Mortuary.
Bennie Lee Wilson, 78, Bakersfield, April 9. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication
