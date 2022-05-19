Funeral services for May 20

SERVICES PENDING
John Vincent Darragh III, 52, Lake Isabella, May 16. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Henry Lionell Garcia, 80, Bakersfield, May 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Lester Harrison, 83, Bakersfield, May 19. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Yvonne Jeanette Kennedy, 69, Bakersfield, May 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Forrest Dean Neff, 89, Bakersfield, May 18. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Sherrie Louise Nickles, 81, Bakersfield, May 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Vicky Peregrino Puquiz, 69, Bakersfield, May 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Shanta Soni, 96, Bakersfield, May 18. Greenlawn Funeral Homes Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
