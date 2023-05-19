Funeral services for May 20, 2023

SERVICES PENDING
Zona Louise Aud, 87, Bakersfield, May 5. Keep It Simple Cremation.
SERVICES PENDING
George Belknap, 81, Bakersfield, May 5. Monarch Memorial.
Melanie Jo Bruce, 76, Bakersfield, May 12. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Billy R. Cantrell, 83, Kernville, May 17. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Joan Michelle Castro, 51, Bakersfield, May 10. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Jimmy Dean Ellis, 80, Bakersfield, May 16. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Jaime Escobar, 73, California City, May 6. Monarch Memorial.
Juan Cruz Garcia, 59, Bakersfield, May 10. Monarch Memorial.
Norma Marie Geis, 82, Bakersfield, May 15. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Jocelyn Brown Huggins, 89, Bakersfield, April 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Dana Anne Johnson, 59, Bakersfield, May 13. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Juan Manuel Garcia Lopez, 62, Bakersfield, May 9. Monarch Memorial.
Eleazar Gonzalez Nieto, 64, Bakersfield, May 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Eduardo Salazar Perez, 77, Bakersfield, April 29. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Victoria Torres, 41, Bakersfield, May 11. Keep It Simple Cremation.
NO SERVICES
Richard Leslie Herman, 71, Bakersfield, May 19. Neptune Society of Central California, Bakersfield.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
