Funeral services for May 2, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Franklin Wood “Woody” Allen, 84, Bakersfield, Jan. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast. Service at 10:45 a.m. May 14 at Bakersfield National Cemetery. Reception at 12:30 p.m. Hodel's. RSVP at Woodysgoodbye@gmail.com.
SERVICES PENDING
Lonnie Blaylock, 79, Bakersfield, April 4. Basham Funeral Care.
Alma P. Cervantes, 46, Slymar, April 29 in Sun Valley, Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Robert Gomez Jr., 47, Bakersfield, March 25. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Arturo Encinas Gonzalez, 59, Bakersfield, April 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Neil Holland, 47, Bakersfield, April 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Yvette Denise Iribarne, 56, Bakersfield, March 22. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Romana Ramirez Mora, 100, Bakersfield, April 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Estevan Espindola Rivera, 55, Colima, Mexico, April 28. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Alonzo Zion Smith, 22, Bakersfield, April 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Esmeralda Vela, 58, Bakersfield, April 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Luis Ventura Sr., 47, Bakersfield, May 1. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
NO SERVICES
Marcia Bohlinger, 79, Bakersfield, April 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html