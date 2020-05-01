SCHEDULED SERVICES
Aurelio Ponce, 72, Bakersfield, April 21. Basham Funeral Care. Graveside service May 6 at 1 p.m at Union Cemetery.
James Burton Sr., 70, Bakersfield, April 25. Visitation Sunday, May 3, from 4-8 p.m. at Basham Funeral Care Chapel. Graveside service May 4 at 11 a.m. at Union Cemetery Interment will be Union Cemetery.
SERVICES PENDING
Stephanie Blea, 43, Bakersfield, April 29. Basham Funeral Care.
Margarita Gallardo, 56, Bakersfield, April 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jack Arthur Harris, 86, Bakersfield, April 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Rhonda Kerley, 55, Bakersfield, April 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Robert James McLaughlin, 75, Bakersfield, April 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northwest.
Thomas Mullins, 82, Bakersfield, May 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Arun Kumar Patel, 56, Bakersfield, April 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Mary Pouzar, 79, Bakersfield, May 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Monico Junior Quiroga, 42, Bakersfield, April 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Alex Sanchez, 38, Bakersfield, April 25. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
Sheryl Marie Phillips, 57, Bakersfield, April 30. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Willard Swank Jr., 65, Bakersfield, April 27. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
