Funeral services for May 19, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Hilaria Tolosa Asuncion, 93, Delano, May 17. Delano Mortuary.
Emiliana Idolyantes, 96, Delano, May 17. Delano Mortuary.
Carmela Rose Passarelli, 95, Bakersfield, May 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Wilma Jean Rowles, 93, Bakersfield, May 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Marilyn K. Sawyer, 78, Bakersfield, May 10. Kern River Family Mortuary.
Nina Mae Speake, 91, May 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Guadalupe Parada Zamora, 70, Arvin, May 17 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html