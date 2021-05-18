Funeral services for May 19, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Flordelina Rapacon Alacar, 92, Delano, May 17. Delano Mortuary.
Magdaleno Bernal, 91, Bakersfield, May 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Jeffrey Lawrence Boydstun, 56, Bakersfield, May 13. Basham Funeral Care.
Mangal Dhillon, 94, Bakersfield, May 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
John L. Durbin, 74, Bakersfield, May 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Clemente Hernandez, 81, Bakersfield, May 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Ella Hoss, 85, Bakersfield, May 13. Basham Funeral Care.
Jamie Leann Johnson, 44, May 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Janice Lavon Pelham, 81, Bakersfield, May 16. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
James Westley Raymond, 76, Bakersfield, May 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Soledad Ybanez Soriano, 86, May 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
NO SERVICES
Dale West Brooks, 89, Bakersfield, May 15. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication
