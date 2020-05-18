SERVICES SCHEDULED
Susie Romanini, 97, Bakersfield, May 17. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Thursday, May 21, Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara. Graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, May 22, Union Cemetery.
SERVICES PENDING
Ana Remigio Ayala, 85, Bakersfield, May 16. Basham Funeral Care.
John Cacopardo, 87, Bakersfield, May 16. Basham Funeral Care.
John Cacotaro, 87, Bakersfield, May 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Martha Elizabeth Carroll, 76, Bakersfield, May 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Charles Dean Cheshier, 91, Bakersfield, May 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Elia Graham, 77, Bakersfield, May 14. Basham Funeral Care.
Francia Gail Hernandez, 77, Bakersfield, May 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Mary Inez Howe, 97, Bakersfield, May 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Fidel Garcia Jimenez, 65, Bakersfield, May 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Sheryl Kyle, 66, Bakersfield, May 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Lillian Nelson, 71, Bakerfield, May 18. Basham Funeral Care.
Carmen Portillo, 65, Bakersfield, May 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Tommie Ray Rodgers, 82, Bakersfield May 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Donald Swank, 79, May 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Veneranda Torres, 82, Wasco, May 16. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
