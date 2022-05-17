Funeral services for May 18

SERVICES PENDING
Yvonne Marie Bell, 82, Bakersfield, May 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Frank Edward Bishop Jr., 57, Bakersfield, May 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Bob Hallum, 80, Bakersfield, May 13. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Marco Ochoa, 41, Bakersfield, May 15. Basham Funeral Care.
Guadalupe Pena, 75, Wasco, May 16. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
David Ramirez, 55, Bakersfield, April 28. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory and Funeral Home.
Myrtle Ann Rush, 64, Bakersfield, May 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Colton “CJ” Jakob Stanphill, 29, Bakersfield, May 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Sylvia June Wyatt, 89, Bakersfield, May 12. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
