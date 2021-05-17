Funeral services for May 18, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Robert Lee Campbell, 67, Shafter, May 17 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Ralph Edwin Chambers, 90, Visalia, May 15. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Erinne Michelle Ferrell, 53, California City, May 13. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Silvia Oralia Gonzalez, 61, May 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Beulah Gertrude Hankins, 86, Tehachapi, May 12. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Marilyn Elizabeth Lawson, 74, Bakersfield, May 16. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Lars Christian Mau, 59, Bakersfield, May 16. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Jesse “Mike” Nichols, 68, Bakersfield, May 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Suzanna Salinas, 54, Tulare, May 15. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Charles Dewayne Tunnell, 58, Bakersfield, May 16. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html