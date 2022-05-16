Funeral services for May 17

SERVICES PENDING
Caroline Que Lim, 61, Fresno, May 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Juanita Delois Lofton Ball, 60, Bakersfield, May 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
William Mackintosh, 85, Frazier Park, May 13. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Jewel D. Martin, 91, Bakersfield, May 13. Basham Funeral Care.
John Norris, 73 Bakersfield, May 15. Basham Funeral Care.
Guadalupe Corona Razo, 73, Bakersfield, May 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ruby C. Reyes, 74, Delano, May 15. Delano Mortuary.
Inez Ruiz, 94, Bakersfield, May 14. Basham Funeral Care.
Glen Dean Shaw, 79, Shafter, May 14. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Cecelia Galvez Vargas, 66, Bakersfield, May 13. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Donna S. Vawter, 75, Bakersfield, May 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
