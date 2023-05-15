Funeral services for May 16, 2023

SERVICES PENDING
Maria Refugio Delgado, 94, May 10 in Bakersfield from Bakersfield. Basham -Lara Funeral Care Shafter. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
SERVICES PENDING
Celine Elliott, 94, May 15 in Bakersfield. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
Georgia Lee Kerns, 93, Bakersfield, May 14. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
James Robert Leckie II, 84, Bakersfield, May 11. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Georgia Lopez, 83, Hanford, May 11. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Maria Gonzalez Manzo, 100, Wasco, May 11. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
Anita Gonzalez Martinez.84, Bakersfield, May 9. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter, www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
Marti Irene Sheldon, 89, Bakersfield, May 12. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Philip Young Su Chang.53, Bakersfield, May 8. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
Oneeta LaVerne Williams, 95, Bakersfield, May 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
NO SERVICES
Mary Ann Legg, 93, Bakersfield, May 14. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield FD 1406.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 313,708
Deaths: 2,650
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 310,447
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 70.84
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.10
Updated: 5/11/23
