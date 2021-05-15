You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funeral services for May 16, 2021

  • 0

SERVICES SCHEDULED

Gladys Delfino, 90, Buttonwillow, May 5 in Bakersfield. Visitation 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., May 20, Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara. Mass of Christian Burial, 9 a.m., May 21, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.

SERVICES PENDING

Dora Arenas, 73, Bakersfield, May 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Nikkie Joann Bodie, 60, Bakersfield, May 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

James “Mike” Boivin, 74, Bakersfield, May 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Deanna McCauley, 84, Bakersfield, May 6. Union Cemetery.

Deborah "Debi" Del Papa, 70, Bakersfield, May 13 in Pismo. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.

TO OUR READERS

The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.

https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Coronavirus Cases