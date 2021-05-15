Funeral services for May 16, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Gladys Delfino, 90, Buttonwillow, May 5 in Bakersfield. Visitation 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., May 20, Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara. Mass of Christian Burial, 9 a.m., May 21, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
SERVICES PENDING
Dora Arenas, 73, Bakersfield, May 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Nikkie Joann Bodie, 60, Bakersfield, May 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
James “Mike” Boivin, 74, Bakersfield, May 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Deanna McCauley, 84, Bakersfield, May 6. Union Cemetery.
Deborah "Debi" Del Papa, 70, Bakersfield, May 13 in Pismo. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication
