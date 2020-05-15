SERVICES PENDING
Mary Ann Armas, 83, Bakersfield, May 12. Keep It Simple Cremation.
David Nicholas Boen, 38, Bakersfield, May 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Segundo Fernandez Carranza, 84, Earlimart, May 9. Delano Mortuary, Delano.
Victor Paul Cruz, 32, Bakersfield, May 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Nicolas Garcia Gomez, 73, Earlimart, May 12. Delano Mortuary, Delano.
Anthony Michael Jandayan, 49, Bakersfield, May 11. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Darren Michael Johnson, 23, Shafter, May 14. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Lisa Maria Kopeczy, 56, Bakersfield, May 6. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Larry Mangorbang, 41, Bakersfield, May 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Vidal Martinez, 59, Bakersfield, May 10. Basham and Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Betty McCaa, 92, Bakersfield, May 14. Kern River Family Mortuary - Oildale.
Levi Hernandez Mecinas, 49, Bakersfield, May 7. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Michael Mullen, 63, Bakersfield, May 8. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Manuel Gonzalez Ortega, 75, Shafter, May 13. Basham and Lara Funeral Care.
Raquel Reyes, 88, Bakersfield, May 9. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Lulah Snowden, 90, Bakersfield, May 9. Union Crematory and Funeral Home.
Beverly Jean Traynor, 87, Bakersfield, May 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
