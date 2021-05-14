Funeral services for May 15, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Sabastian Jon Guijarro, 1, Bakersfield, May 6. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Michael Cameron Mayo, 59, Bakersfield, May 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Wendy Dee Mills, 60, Bakersfield, May 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Guinevere Eileen Murphy, 51, Bakersfield, May 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Rufina Banuelos Padilla, 71. Bakersfield, May 12. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Louise Patterson, 70, Bakersfield, May 6. Union Cemetery.
Maria De Jesus Rodriguez Nevarez, 61, Bakersfield, May 6. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Daniel Rios, 36, Bakersfield, May 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Cornel Roque, 63, Earlimart, May 8. Delano Mortuary.
Gilbert Sanchez, 89, Bakersfield, May 6. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Roger William Taylor, 80, May 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Roger William Yates, 83, Bakersfield, May 10. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
NO SERVICES
George Martin Gulnac, 88, Bakersfield, May 12. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication
