Funeral services for May 13, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Paraskevi "Vivien" Hopper, 83, Bakersfield, May 9. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors. Trisagion, 7 p.m. May 14, St. George Greek Orthodox Church,
Celebration of Life, 10 a.m., May 15, St. George Greek Orthodox Church.
Rosa Ross, 99, May 2. Hillcrest Memorial. Graveside Services 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 15 at Hillcrest Memorial Park. In Lieu of Flowers, please make a donation to Word of Life Ministries PO BOX 119 Dibble, Oklahoma 73031.
SERVICES PENDING
Joyce Lynn Elmore Adams, 64, Bakersfield, May 1. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Lesley Antcliffe, 79, Frazier Park, May 3. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
LoAnn Elizabeth Beebe, 80, Bakersfield, April 30. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Kelly Amanda Bradshaw, 40, Bakersfield, May 1. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
David Laverne Buetow, 62, Rosamond, May 5. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Darrell Patrick Cleveland, 69, Bakersfield, May 5. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Walter Glen Collins, 66, Bakersfield, May 3. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Bryan Joe Christopher Doyle, 37, Bakersfield, May 7. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Alvin Edward Ford, 73, Arvin, May 6. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Katherine Marie Funari, 50, Bakersfield, May 10. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Jose Gonzalez, Sr., 93, Bakersfield, May 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Richard Duran Gonzalez, 64, Bakersfield, May 1. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Brigida Torres-Guebaria, 69, Bakersfield, May 11. Basham Funeral Care.
Robert Hand, 74, Bakersfield, May 7. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Lawrence Hernandez, 77, Bakersfield, May 11. Basham Funeral Care.
Leland Patrick Hill, 75, Tehachapi, May 8. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Kenneth Holmes, 80, Bakersfield, May 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Jeffrey James McKenzie, 59, Livermore, May 4. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Pamela Leatha Nelson, 64, Bakersfield, May 10. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Judy Lavone Nettles, 71, Bakersfield, May 5. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Faith Virginia O’Heron, 86, Bakersfield, May 5. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Catherine Burger Owens, 94, Bakersfield, May 5. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Robert Elden Paine, 72, Taft, May 4. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Amy Marcella Popiel, 49, Bakersfield, May 2. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Judy Louise Rice, 70, Bakersfield, May 6. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Diana Renee Russell, 52, Bakersfield, May 6. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Maria Torres, 71, Bakersfield, May 11. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Jose Rodriguez Valdez, 64, Bakersfield, May 4. Basham Funeral Care.
Jacob Zackary VanMeter, 28, Ridgecrest, May 4. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Dorothy Marie Vorhees, 72, Bakersfield, May 11. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Jason Walston, 53, Bakersfield, May 12. Basham Funeral Care.
Christopher Mikel Wilson, 48, Bakersfield, May 2. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Eric Wright, 56, Bakersfield, May 11. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html