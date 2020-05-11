SCHEDULED SERVICES
Eddie Trevino Woods, 55, Bakersfield, May 3. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, May 14 at Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest Main Chapel Building A. Graveside services 10 a.m. Friday, May 15 at Sepulchre Gardens.
SERVICES PENDING
Cresencia Brito, 88, Bakersfield, May 6. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Edeltraut Danner, 73, Los Angeles, May 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Gaylen Ericksen, 74, Bakersfield, May 10. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Johnnie Frieson, 70, Bakersfield, May 9. Basham Funeral Care.
Juanita Dela Garza, 56, Guadalupe, May 6. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory, Bakersfield.
Michael Jayne, 58, April 28. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Van Jewell, 71, California City, May 9. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Jeanette "Jean" Marie Machonga, 92, Bakersfield, May 6. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Ivan Cuellar Molina, 46, Buttonwillow, May 10. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory, Bakersfield.
Michael Everett Moody, 63, Bakersfield, May 8. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Jimmy Franklin Morris, 90, Bakersfield, May 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Emilio Ortega, 52, Bakersfield, May 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Constance Owen, 87, Bakersfield, May 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Eddie Escandon Perez, 51, Grand Junction, Colo., May 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest, Bakersfield.
Linda Perez, 59, Bakersfield, May 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Charles Leon Persel, 68, Bakersfield, April 17. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Rosa Maria Rojas, 66, Bakerfield, May 7. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Jessica Mary Rubio, 78, Bakersfield, May 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
L.B. Valentine, 94, Bakersfield, May 7. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara.
NO SERVICES
Ernesto Yoro Bicera, 78, Bakersfield, May 10. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Franklin Craver, 66, Inyokern, May 2. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory, Bakersfield.
Jesus Medina Esteban, 72, Bakersfield, April 26. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Donna Lynn Johns, 54, Bakersfield, May 2. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory
Joyce Evaun Kaler, 79, Bakersfield, May 9. Neptune Society of Central California - Bakersfield.
Rex Riefel, 75, Caliente, April 13. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory, Bakersfield.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
