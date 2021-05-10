Funeral services for May 11, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Franklin Wood “Woody” Allen, 84, Bakersfield, Jan. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast. Service at 10:45 a.m. May 14 at Bakersfield National Cemetery. Reception at 12:30 p.m. Hodel's. RSVP at Woodysgoodbye@gmail.com.
SERVICES PENDING
Dennis Cordova, 68, Inyokern, March 24 in Bakersfield. Union Cemetery.
Ike Dumas, 75, Bakersfield, May 3. Rucker’s Mortuary.
Albert Michel Goyenetche, 75, Bakersfield, May 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Frank William Jones, 94, Bakersfield, May 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Billy Martin, 63, Bakersfield, March 14. Union Cemetery.
Richard William Mathews, 71, Bakersfield, May 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Fortino Antuna Montoya, 82, Bakersfield, May 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Byron Lowell Peele, 91, Bakersfield, May 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Teresa Preston, 61, Bakersfield, April 30. Rucker’s Mortuary.
Ane Remy, 72, Bakersfield, May 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Guadalupe Soto, 81, Arvin. May 10. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Jack Von Werner, 92, Bakersfield, May 8. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
