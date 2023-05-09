Funeral services for May 10, 2023

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Cheryl Silas (Harrison), 54, Bakersfield, April 20. Celebration of life, noon to 3 p.m. May 20 at Fruitvale Norris Recreation Building, 6221 Norris Road. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 52F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..
Updated: May 9, 2023 @ 6:51 pm
SERVICES PENDING
Imelda Alba, 80, Bakersfield, April 27. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Bobbi Lynne Bowden, 61, Los Angeles, May 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Carl Edward Fieber, 92, Bakersfield, April 27. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Maria S. Garcia, 91, Bakersfield, May 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Robert Lee Hodges, 93, Bakersfield, May 6. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Mary L. Hofman, 69, Bakersfield, April 30. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Gail Elaine Mattern, 69, Bakersfield, May 7. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Scott Alan McGinnis, 68, Tulare, May 6. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Angel Ontiveros Tovar Jr., 39, Las Cruces, N.M., April 22 in Bakersfield. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Keith Van Weddle, 39, Bakersfield, May 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Tommy Gean Williams, 78, Tehachapi, May 7. Neptune Society of Central California, Bakersfield.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 313,540
Deaths: 2,648
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 310,153
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 70.84
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.10
Updated: 5/4/23
