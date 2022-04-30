 Skip to main content
Funeral services for May 1, 2022

SERVICES PENDING

Maria “Malena” Elizondo, 56, McFarland, April 28 in Wasco. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.

Chad Green, 49, Bakersfield, April 29. Basham Funeral Care.

Jose Lasalde, 53, Bakersfield, April 24. Basham Funeral Care.

Theresa Mawson, 67, Bakersfield, April 30. Basham Funeral Care.

Herman Mora Salorio, 71, Bakersfield, April 29. Basham Funeral Care.

Judith Veloz, 75, Bakersfield, April 29. Basham Funeral Care.

Katy Lee Wood, 71, Bakersfield, April 29. Basham Funeral Care.

TO OUR READERS

The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.

