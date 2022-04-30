Funeral services for May 1, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Maria “Malena” Elizondo, 56, McFarland, April 28 in Wasco. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Chad Green, 49, Bakersfield, April 29. Basham Funeral Care.
Jose Lasalde, 53, Bakersfield, April 24. Basham Funeral Care.
Theresa Mawson, 67, Bakersfield, April 30. Basham Funeral Care.
Herman Mora Salorio, 71, Bakersfield, April 29. Basham Funeral Care.
Judith Veloz, 75, Bakersfield, April 29. Basham Funeral Care.
Katy Lee Wood, 71, Bakersfield, April 29. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html