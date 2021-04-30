Funeral services for May 1, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
George “Mike” Higgins, 85, Bakersfield, April 24. Memorial Service 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 3 at Trinity Anglican Church. Graveside Service at 2 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Basham Funeral Care.
Marisa Isela Medina, 37, Bakersfield, April 17. Visitation 5 p.m. May 4 at Basham Funeral Care. Funeral Service on 10 a.m. May 5 at Basham Funeral Care. Interment to follow at Union Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
Annette Marie Comstock, 78, Bakersfield, April 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Robert Gomez Jr., 47, Bakersfield, March 25. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Virginia Mary Herrera, 73, Bakersfield, April 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ferdinand Santiago Javier, 43, Bakersfield, April 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Wayne Eugene Stedman, 72, Bakersfield, April 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Hilda Velasquez, 63, Los Angeles, April 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication
