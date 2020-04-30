SERVICES PENDING
Donald Charles Beauford, 89, Bakersfield, April 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Della Kondelo Daoutis, 92, Bakersfield, April 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Ronald Steven Dominguez, 65, Bakersfield, April 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Vance Allard Evans, 73, Bakersfield, April 30. Keep It Simple Cremation.
William "Bill" Edward Hughes, 91, Bakersfield, April 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Harold Spencer Keys, 70, Bakersfield, April 23. Greenlawn Memorial Park, Southwest.
Barbara Ellen Livengood, 92, Bakersfield, April 27. Mission Family Mortuary.
Sandra Lee McGuire, 73, Bakersfield, April 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Judith Maxine Polmanteer, 80, Bakersfield, April 29. Mission Family Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
