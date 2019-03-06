SERVICES SCHEDULED
Mark Wayne Roomsburg, 65, Bakersfield, March 3. Memorial service 9:30 a.m. March 12, Basham Funeral Care. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
John Scowden App, 84, Bakersfield, March 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Virgilio “Guero” Acosta Bonilla, 82, Bakersfield, March 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Linda Sue Castro, 66, Bakersfield, Mar. 4. Basham Funeral Care.
Egon Erwin Gropp, 80, Bakersfield, March 1. Mission Family Mortuary.
Annie Marie Jordan, 89, Bakersfield, March 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Mary Frances Murray, 64, Bakersfield, Feb. 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Joel David Orosco, infant, Bakersfield, March 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Gloria Salazar, 48, Bakersfield, March 3. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
William Scully, 46, Bakersfield, Feb. 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Elizabeth E. Waldrop, 92, Bakersfield, Feb. 23. Lake Isabella Valley Mortuary.
Annie Williams, 73, Bakersfield, Mar. 5. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.