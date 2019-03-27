SERVICES PENDING
Mary Elizabeth Bosse, 82, Bakersfield, March 21. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Edward James Cubit, 63, Bakersfield, March 20. Mission Family Mortuary.
LaNora Enstad, 79, Bakersfield, March 27. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Gregory Lewis Foss, 64, Bakersfield, March 20. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Jess James Gillian, 84, Bakersfield, March 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Klaus Guenther Hoeper, 91, Bakersfield, March 27. Neptune Society.
Robert Elliott Patty, 75, Bakersfield, March 23. Neptune Society.
Marvin Ellis Rea, 89, Bakersfield, March 25. Mission Family Mortuary.
Verna Lee Georgia Roberson, 83, Bakersfield, March 25. Mission Family Mortuary.
Billy Howard Smith, 91, Bakersfield, March 22. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Harold Lee Smith, 67, Bakersfield, March 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Ronald G. Williams, 83, Bakersfield, March 26. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Teresa Ann Wolfe, 49, Shafter, March 27, in Los Angeles. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
