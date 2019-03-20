SERVICES SCHEDULED
William “Bill” Franklin Craig, 72, Bakersfield, March 18. Graveside service 10 a.m. March 26, Wasco Cemetery, 300 Leonard Ave., Wasco.
Jo Ann Jones, Bakersfield, March 18. Visitation 4-8 p.m. March 26, Peters Funeral Home, Shafter. Funeral service 10 a.m. March 27, Peters Funeral Home Chapel, Shafter. Graveside service to follow; Shafter Memorial Park. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Ophelia Roberson, 101, Bakersfield, March 11. Viewing 4-6 p.m. and Wake 6-7 p.m. March 21, St. Peter Restoration Ministeries, 510 E. Brundage Lane. Service 10 a.m. March 22, St. Peter Restoration Ministeries. Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service.
SERVICES PENDING
Valentino L. Barrios, 86, Bakersfield, March 19. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Dennis Ray Bryson, 56, Bakersfield, March 18. Basham Funeral Care.
Joann Janette Church, 75, Bakersfield, March 17. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Stephanie L. Foreman, 63, Bakersfield, March 19. Basham Funeral Home.
John Dennis Morales, 56, Bakersfield, March 19. Basham Funeral Care.
Loretta Maria Patterson, 61, Wasco, March 20, in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Sukhdev Singh, 59, Bakersfield, March 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Atanacio Zuniga, 66, Arvin, March 20. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
TO OUR READERS
