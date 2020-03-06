SERVICES PENDING
Victoria Lee Book, 70, Bakersfield, Feb. 21. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Lindsay Patricia Caldwell, 28, March 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Antonio Chavarria, 81, Bakersfield, March 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Helen Corvese, 94, Bakersfield, March 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Rosie Davis, 93, March 5, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Robert Thomas Diosi, 71, Bakersfield, Feb. 29. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Ronald W. Ely, 76, Bakersfield, March 4. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Anita Gallardo, 89, Bakersfield, March 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Joseph Hernandez, 58, March 5, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Louise Kelley, 73, Bakersfield, Feb. 19. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Chong Cha Kim, 63, Bakersfield, Feb. 23. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Marsha Lynn (Akins), Lea, 69, Bakersfield, March 3. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Rayna Dee McGill, 67, Bakersfield, Feb. 24. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Devin Wayne Moore, 32, Bakersfield, March 2. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Michael A. Morales, 41, McFarland, Feb. 28. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Jose Angel Parra, 76, Bakersfield, March 2. Delano Mortuary.
Thomas Cleo Peevy, 71, Taft, Feb. 10. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Howell Strickland, 93, March 6, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Home.
Victoria Armas Zaragoza, 91, Bakersfield, March 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
NO SERVICES
Pete Ryan McCarthey, 51, Bakersfield, Feb. 26. Neptune Society.
Matthew Scott Reed, 45, Bakersfield, Feb. 24. Neptune Society.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
