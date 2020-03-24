SERVICES SCHEDULED
Everette Knight, 92, Bakersfield, March 23. Graveside service 1 p.m. March 27, Shafter Memorial Park, Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Christopher Raymond Castro, 71, Bakersfield, March 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Ruby Jean Chase, 75, Bakersfield, March 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Joyce Adele Fringer, 85, Bakersfield, March 24. Greenlawn Memorial Park Southwest.
Anita Gonzales, 80, Bakersfield, March 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Jonathan Douglas Hargus, 38, Bakersfield March 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Anna Suk Han Jiu, 72, Bakersfield, March 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Leonard Harry Lundquist, 96, Bakersfield, March 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Julian Manney, 59, Bakersfield, March 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Arvel Wayne Nye, 64, Bakersfield, March 9. Greenlawn Funeral Homes Southwest.
Juan Sanchez, 91, Fresno, March 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Elizabeth Tate, 90, Bakersfield, March 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
