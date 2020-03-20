SERVICES SCHEDULED
Josephine Adeline Baroncini Othart, 95, Bakersfield, March 14. Graveside service 11:30 a.m. March 23, Greenlawn Southwest Memorial Park, 2739 Panama Lane.
SERVICES PENDING
Richard William Burritt, 88, Bakersfield, March 19. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Ron Jauch, 71, Bakersfield, March 19. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Mary Yolanda Placensia, 74, Elk Grove, March 10. Delano Mortuary
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
