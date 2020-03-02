SERVICES SCHEDULED
Charles Harland McNutt, 66, Feb. 23, in Bakersfield. Visitation 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Mar. 5, Basham Funeral Care; graveside service to follow at 2 p.m., Greenlawn Southwest Cemetery. bashamfuneralcare.com.
SERVICES PENDING
Ernest Avila Sr., 69, Bakersfield, Feb. 21. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
Jane Beck, 85, Bakersfield, Feb. 24. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Sarfraj Singh Cheema, 55, Mar. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Wendy Sue Englen, 61, Bakersfield, Mar. 1. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Moises Zavala Gomez, 77, Mar. 1, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
David Lee Hedgemon Jr., 37, Bakersfield, Feb. 27. Rucker's Mortuary.
Rosalion Athena Lopez, infant, Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Ernesto Antonio Mendez Sr., 84, Feb. 29, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Robert "Bob" Morales, 73, Bakersfield, Feb. 19. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
Charles Edwin Newton, 81, Bakersfield, Mar. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Peggy Lorrene Reece, 81, Bakersfield, Feb. 26. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Kelsey Spann, 53, Bakersfield, Feb. 23. Rucker's Mortuary.
Stanley James Stensrud, 80, Bakersfield, Feb. 25. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
John Paul Sterling, 76, Bakersfield, Feb. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Clydie “Velma” Thompson, 100, Bakersfield, Feb. 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
NO SERVICES
Anthony Camacho, 48, Bakersfield, Feb. 28. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
Walter Lewis Diehl Jr., 76, Bakersfield, Feb. 28. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Norma Lee Krueger, 84, Bakersfield, Feb. 28. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Charles Gene Smith, 79, Bakersfield, Feb. 27. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
