SERVICES SCHEDULED
Joyce Hance, 66, Bakersfield, March 24. Visitation 5-9 p.m. March 29, Basham Funeral Care. Graveside service 11 a.m. March 30, Hillcrest Memorial Park. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Doris Gaulding, 89, Bakersfield, March 24. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Sophie “Toni” Goff, 91, Bakersfield, March 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
David Allen Harris, 58, Bakersfield, March 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Wanda Henson, 80, Shafter, March 17, in Bakersfield. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Vernon “Dusty” L. Kline, 65, Bakersfield, March 19. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Anastasia Allison Martinez, 8, Bakersfield, March 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Marian Eve McBride, 93, Bakersfield, March 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Claretta Audrey Padgett, 91, Bakersfield, March 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Dee Dee Spencer, 65, Bakersfield, March 24. Basham Funeral Care.
Terri Gail Stone, 58, Bakersfield, March 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Glenn Lesley Whisler, 90, Bakersfield, March 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
NO SERVICES
Grace Mae Montes, 100, formerly of Bakersfield, March 23, in Hawthorne. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
