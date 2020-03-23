SERVICES SCHEDULED
Grace Linkus, 80, Bakersfield, March 12. Viewing service 2 p.m. April 18, Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary,
SERVICES PENDING
Ger'mya Amirah Alexander, 8, Bakersfield, March 18. Basham Funeral Care.
Henry Barela, 63, Shafter, March 22. Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Tomas Bermudez, 90, Bakersfield, March 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Henry Bernard Chavez, 84, Los Angeles, March 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Rosalie Cruz, 72, Bakersfield, March 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Ruth Esther Cumberbatch, 71, Antioch, March 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Margaret "Mary" Knoy, 87, March 16.
Frank Muro Fonceca, 57, Bakersfield, March 19. Basham Funeral Care
Jean Marguerite Gillian, 82, Bakersfield, March 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Irma Esther Gonzalez, 77, Bakersfield, March 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Nellie Hall, 99, Bakersfield, March 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Mark Anthony Hammack, 57, Bakersfield, March 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Everette Knight, 92, Bakersfield, March 23. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Joshua Wayne Moore, 40, Bakersfield, March 20. Basham Funeral Care.
Maria Mejorado de Nevarez, 77, Bakersfield, March 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Ray Pena, 51, Bakersfield, March 20. Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Joy Richardson, 80, Bakersfield, March 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Gayle Rosenberger, 85, Bakersfield, March 21. Greenlawn Memorial Park Southwest.
Dominic Matthew Vasquez, 35, Los Angeles, March 20. Basham Funeral Care.
Michael Earl Whaley, 67, Bakersfield, March 20. Basham Funeral Care.
Walter Almo Williams, 86, Bakersfield, March 16. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.