SERVICES SCHEDULED
Everett "Neal" Burch, Feb. 6. Graveside service 11 a.m. March 6, Westside Cemetery, Taft; followed by a memorial luncheon, 407 Woodrow St., Taft. bakersfield.com/obits.
Jimmy D. Duvall, 82, Bakersfield, Feb. 29. Graveside service 1 p.m. March 6, Shafter Memorial Park, 18662 Santa Fe Way, Shafter. petersfuneralhomes.com.
Herbert Allen Lemley, 79, Feb. 25. Visitation 5-9 p.m. March 8, Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary, 9101 Kern Canyon Road. Funeral service 10 a.m. with graveside service to follow, March 9, Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary. HillcrestMemorial.com.
Danny Harold Wilson, 62, Bakersfield, Feb. 18. Visitation 5-10 p.m. March 12, Basham and Lara Funeral Care. Funeral service 10 a.m. March 13, Basham and Lara Funeral Care; interment to follow at Shafter Cemetery. bashamfuneralcare.com.
SERVICES PENDING
Wilfred Valido Baligad, 79, Delano, Feb. 27. Delano Mortuary.
Willam “Bill” Carrington, 79, Lake Isabella, March 1, in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Father Gerald Fierro Chavez, 73, March 1, in Fresno. Sterling and Smith Funeral Home, Tulare.
Bettylene Craig, 72, Bakersfield, Feb. 19. Mission Family Mortuary.
David Reynard Fleming, 87, Bakersfield, Feb. 22. Mission Family Mortuary.
Victor Lazo Francia, 66, Delano, Feb. 28. Delano Mortuary.
Fredrick Clair Frey, 84, Kernville, Feb. 27. Mission Family Mortuary.
Emigdio Lopez Gonzalez, 51, Feb. 23, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Felicia Lyvette Hodge, 55, Bakersfield, Feb. 20. Rucker's Mortuary.
Tom Toru Kobayashi, 90, Bakersfield, March 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Jerome Winston McDaniel, 42, Feb. 28, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Griselda Gaspar Mendez, 87, Bakersfield, March 1, in Newport Coast, CA. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Stephen Alan Michael, 77, Bakersfield, March 3. Mission Family Mortuary.
John David Murdock, 85, Kernville, Feb. 20. Mission Family Mortuary.
Guillermo Guillen Ramirez, 22, March 3, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Dessie Juanita Reed, 90, March 4, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
James Robert Regan, 65, McFarland, Feb. 26. Delano Mortuary.
Naomi Faye Roberts, 88, Bakersfield, March 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Sadie Bernice Shelton, 85, Bakersfield, March 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Barbara Naomi Walker, 89, Bakersfield, Feb. 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Myron Jay Worrell, 62, Bakersfield, Feb. 26. Mission Family Mortuary.
Jeanne Yonaki, 87, Delano, Feb. 21. Delano Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
