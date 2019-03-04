SERVICES SCHEDULED
Larry L. Black, 76, Bakersfield, March 1. Memorial service 2 p.m. March 7, Peters Funeral Home, Shafter. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Bobbie J. Hale, 87, Bakersfield, Feb. 27. Visitation 5-7 p.m. March 8, Hillcrest Memorial Park & Mortuary. Service 11 a.m. March 9, Westside Church of Christ; reception to follow.
Carlyon Faye Anderson, 75, Bakersfield, Feb. 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Marshella Bahlmann, 61, Bakersfield, March 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Norma Louise Fontana, 91, Bakersfield, Feb. 26. Hillcrest Memorial Park & Mortuary.
Richard Lee Howells Sr., 83, Bakersfield, Feb. 25. Hillcrest Memorial Park & Mortuary.
Elizabeth Knight, 75, Bakersfield, March 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Jesus Rodriguez Lopez, 82, McFarland, March 3. Delano Mortuary.
Evodio Olivo Martinez, 61, Bakersfield, March 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Corbin Jon McMurtrey, 19, Thailand, Feb. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
June Pellerin, 94, Bakersfield, Feb. 26. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Carl J. Powell, 86, Washington, March 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Charlie James Reed, 75, Bakersfield, March 1. Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service.
Judy A. Sanford, 76, Bakersfield, Feb. 27. Hillcrest Memorial Park & Mortuary.
Donna S. Scott, 67, Bakersfield, Feb. 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Carl Arthur Taylor, 87, Bakersfield, March 2. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Edna Rose Winger, 95, Bakersfield, March 2. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Geraldine A. Higgins, 87, San Luis Obispo, Feb. 23. Wheeler-Smith Mortuary and Crematory, San Luis Obispo.
