SERVICES SCHEDULED
George Sheldon Gillam Jr., 87, Feb. 27. Visitation 5-9 p.m. March 12, Hillcrest Memorial Park, 9101 Kern Canyon Road. Service 10 a.m. March 13, Hillcrest Memorial Chapel.
Helen Caroline Long, 76, Taft, March 2. Memorial service 4 p.m. March 13, Erickson and Brown Funeral Home. Erickson and Brown Funeral Home.
John P. Van Rensslaer, 69, March 3, in Bakersfield. Celebration of Life 10 a.m. March 14, Kern Christian Center, 4701 Gosford Road. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
SERVICES PENDING
Dannie Gary Bowling Sr., 75, Bakersfield, March 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Donna C. Bugni, 82, Bakersfield, March 9. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Daniel Trevino Camarillo, 82, March 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Jose Luis De Jesus, 54, Bakersfield, March 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Susan Bell Farmer, 53, March 2, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Dorothea “Dorothy” Marea Foreman, 98, Bakersfield, March 7. Mission Family Mortuary.
Laura Mitchell Ghilarducci, 68, Bakersfield, March 8. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Rose Lane, 57, Feb. 23, in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Teofilo Vega Mejia, 66, March 9, in Wasco. Basham Funeral Care.
Mauricio Ortuno Nava, 80, Bakersfield, March 4. Mission Family Mortuary.
Antonio Bustamante Negrete, infant, March 7. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Silvia B. Orozco, 54, March 8, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Refugio Caldera Simental, 66, Bakersfield, March 6. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Anthony Sprinkle, 75, March 8, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Cheri Ann Vandemark, 76, Bakersfield, March 5. Mission Family Mortuary.
Jose Vasquez, 92, March 7, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Dagoberto Herrera Villalbazo, 59, March 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
James Paul Weddington, 85, Shafter, Dec. 12. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
