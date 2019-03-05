SERVICES SCHEDULED
Larry L. Black, 76, Bakersfield, March 1. Memorial service 2 p.m. March 6, Peters Funeral Home, Shafter. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Carol Petrini, 80, Bakersfield, March 2. Rosary 9:30 a.m. March 11, St. Francis of Assisi Parish; followed by Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
SERVICES PENDING
William K. Banks, 76, Frazier Park, March 2. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Amelia Ethel Mae Bruce, infant, Bakersfield, March 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Carmella Jean Bruce, infant, Bakersfield, March 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Camilo Ortega Carranza, 59, Bakersfield, March 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Ralph Floyd Davidon, 76, Bakersfield, Feb. 23. Mission Family Mortuary.
Terry Lane Dunford, 74, Bakersfield, Feb. 28. Mission Family Mortuary.
Carroll “C.W.” Wayne Faucett, 83, Bakersfield, March 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Phillip Richard “Ricky” Frazier, 73, Bakersfield, Jan. 21. Rucker’s Mortuary.
Salvador Gonzalez Jr., 29, Bakersfield, March 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Egon Erwin Gropp, 88, Bakersfield, March 1. Mission Family Mortuary.
Cristina Nolasco Marquez, 89, Bakersfield, March 2. Mission Family Mortuary.
Charles “Poppy” Edward Morgan, 75, Bakersfield, March 4. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Della B. Opperman, 93, Bakersfield. Hillcrest Memorial Park & Mortuary.
Dorothy Louise Smihula, 76, Wasco, Nov. 13, in Bakersfield. Mission Family Mortuary.
Daniel Rey Soto, 18, Bakersfield, March 3. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
Ila M. Rice-Marean, 91, Wasco, March 1. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
