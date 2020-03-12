SERVICES PENDING
Stewart Eric Abbott, 68, Kernville, March 5. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Michael Arevalo, 91, March 12, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Eloy Delgado Arismendez, 66, Shafter, March 11, in Bakersfield. Basham -Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Charotte Reeder Broc, 91, Bakersfield, March 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Maria Guadalupe Hernandez Canchola, 91, March 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Clinton Carr, 59, Bakersfield, March 12. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Marjorie L. Clyde, 90, March 9, in Bakersfield. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Home.
Elizabeth Ellen Kachmar, 88, Bakersfield, March 3. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Grace Emma Linkus, 80, Bakersfield, March 12. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Eloy Aris Mendez, 66, March 12, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Stella Mae Moore, 69, Bakersfield, March 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Bonnie Ny, 74, Bakersfield, March 9. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
Florencia Ochinang, 79, Delano, March 4. Delano Mortuary.
Albert Quintanilla, 64, Ridgecrest, March 3, in Bakersfield. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
Mary Redwine, 96, March 12, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Crystal Marie Robinson, 40, March 1, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Darryl Eugene Satterfield, 74, Bakersfield, March 2. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Gilberta Lora Scharnick, 69, Bakersfield, March 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Tammie Shumway, 54, Bakersfield, March 3. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
George Soliz Jr., 71, Delano, March 6. Delano Mortuary.
Paula White, 81, Bakersfield, March 3. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
Benita Wright, 83, March 11, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
