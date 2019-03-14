SERVICES PENDING
Manuel Aguilera, 87, Bakersfield, March 3. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Paula Brand, 84, Bakersfield, Feb. 28. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Robert W. Conner, 77, Bakersfield, March 12. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Surjit Kaur Dhaliwal, 84, Bakersfield, March 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Melody Gene Friday, 62, Bakersfield, March 5. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Michael Anthony Hernandez, 51, Bakersfield, Feb. 28. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Quincie Gladys Hill, 90, Bakersfield, Feb. 7. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Kenneth Francis Hird, 86, Bakersfield, Feb. 24. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Randy Allen Ingle, 63, Bakersfield, March 3. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Jimmie Lee Jacobs, 74, Bakersfield. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Ruby Lee Kilgore, 80, Bakersfield, March 8. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Arlene Osarin Laguta, 30, Delano, Feb. 16. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Jalson Rubang Laguta, 46, Delano, Feb. 16. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Jarl Joseph Laguta, 7 months, Delano, Feb. 16. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Jarson Caleb Laguta, 5, Delano, Feb. 16. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Randy Alan LaMothe, 72, Bakersfield, Feb. 8. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Anna G. Lenoir, 86, Bakersfield. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Barbara Lucille MacGregor, 71, Bakersfield, March 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Edith Maffitt, 88, Bakersfield, March 1. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Clariece McKnight, 64, Bakersfield, March 5. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Annie Nadine Meadows, 89, Bakersfield, March 12, in Fairfield. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Virgil Ray Merrill, 80, Bakersfield, March 12. Erickson & Brown Funeral Home.
Michael Lee Ross, 65, Bakersfield, Feb. 24. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Joseph Lee Scott, 51, Kernville, March 4. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Verna Lee Valentine, 76, Bakersfield, Feb. 28. Keep it Simple Cremation.
John William White, 89, Bakersfield, Feb. 28. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Toni Marie Wilson, 60, Bakersfield, March 10. Keep It Simple Cremation.
NO SERVICES
Johnny E. Brown, 64, Bakersfield, March 13. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free death listings supplied by local mortuaries. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. They will be posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
