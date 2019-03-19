SERVICES SCHEDULED
Paul Adame, 73, Bakersfield, March 9. Rosary 8:30 a.m. and Memorial Mass 9 a.m. March 22, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 900 H St.
Barbara MacGregor, 71, Bakersfield, March 11. Visitation 1 p.m. and service 2 p.m. March 22, Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3700 River Blvd.; immediately followed by Celebration of Life, Best Western Hillhouse, 700 Truxtun Ave.
Carl J. Powell, 86, Kent, WA, March 1. Visitation 10:30 a.m. and funeral service 11:30 a.m. March 22, Basham Funeral Care. Interment to follow at Arvin Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
Lois Katherine Powell, 85, Kent, WA, March 17. Visitation 10:30 a.m. and Funeral service 11:30 a.m. March 22, Basham Funeral Care. Interment to follow at Arvin Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
Naomi E. Tiner, 89, Shafter, March 17. Viewing 4-8 p.m. March 22, Peters Funeral Home, Wasco. Funeral service noon March 23, Peters Funeral Home, Wasco; followed by graveside service at Wasco Memorial Park. Peters Funeral Home.
SERVICES PENDING
Fred G. Barajas, 69, Bakersfield, March 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Cebron Bernard Bradford Jr., 53, Bakersfield, March 11, in West Covina. Basham Funeral Care.
Ygnacio Garcia Granados Jr., 71, Bakersfield, March 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Maria de Carmen Ibarra, 89, Bakersfield, March 14. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Valerie Jean Isaac, 65, Bakersfield, March 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Angel Jimenez, 82, Bakersfield, March 19. Basham Funeral Care.
Shirley Kirby, 80, Bakersfield, March 18. Basham Funeral Care.
Jonah Angel Martinez, infant, Bakersfield, March 13. Basham Funeral Care.
Brian George Morgan, 60, Bakersfield, March 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Joseph Concepcion Navarro, 60, Bakersfield, March 12. Basham Funeral Care.
Chace J. Reti, 48, Bakersfield, March 17. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
Joyce D. Holder, 88, Bakersfield, March 17. Neptune Society.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.