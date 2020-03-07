SERVICES SCHEDULED
Wm. Gary Green, 81, Bakersfield, Jan. 29. Memorial service noon to 4 p.m. March 13, The Station, 7900 Downing Ave., Suite D. Cherished Family Funeral Home.
SERVICES PENDING
William Beaver Jr., 93, Bakersfield, Feb. 28. Historic Union Cemetery.
Anthony Camacho, 48, Bakersfield, Feb. 28. Historic Union Cemetery.
Elizabeth De La Garza, 57, Bakersfield, March 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Rajinder Kaur, 90, March 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Sasha Romero, infant, Bakersfield, Feb. 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Guadalupe Sanchez, 55, Bakersfield, March 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Robert Seidler, 70, Bakersfield, Feb. 22. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Camilo Duque Villalpando, 62, Bakersfield, March 7. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302.
