SERVICES SCHEDULED
Robert Wayne Conner, 77, Bakersfield, March 12. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 9 a.m. March 25, St. Francis of Assisi Church, 900 H St. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
SERVICES PENDING
Lynne Juanice Anderson, 61, Bakersfield, March 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Thomas Michael Brown, 67, Bakersfield, March 17. Mission Family Mortuary.
April Lisa Dyer, 50, Bakersfield, March 16. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Damon Maurice Hill, 41, Bakersfield, March 15. Mission Family Mortuary.
Rebeca Medina, 75, Bakersfield, March 16. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Jesus Peralta, 79, Grover Beach, March 12. Lady Family Mortuary and Crematory.
Heidi Christina Kemmer-Phillips, 39, Dustin Acres, CA, March 15. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Mildred Quick, 94, Bakersfield, March 17. Mission Family Mortuary.
Elvira Robles, 95, Bakersfield, March 19. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Michael Eugene Rubiy, 69, Bakersfield, March 17. Mission Family Mortuary.
Esperanza Ruiz, 89, Delano, March 19. Delano Mortuary.
Deanna Laurette Stockel, 56, Bakersfield, March 12. Mission Family Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
